Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that he expects Gadjovich (upper body) to miss at least a week, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Gadjovich sustained an injury late in Saturday's win over the Golden Knights, and he's facing a multi-game absence due to the issue. He'll be sidelined for at least Tuesday's game against Anaheim and Saturday's matchup against Dallas, while Noah Gregor has obtained his visa and is slated to fill in while Gadjovich is unavailable.