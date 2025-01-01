Gadjovich (upper body) will not be available for Thursday's tilt against Carolina, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Gadjovich also missed the Panthers' previous four games. He has a goal and 56 hits in 18 outings in 2024-25. Once he's healthy, Gadjovich might draw into the lineup as part of the fourth line.
