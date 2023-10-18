Gadjovich -- who missed out against the Devils on Monday with an upper-body injury -- is not expected back in the lineup until November, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gadjovich appears to be on long-term injured reserve, as he is not listed on the Panthers's roster on the NHL media site, similar to Aaron Ekblad (shoulder). If that is the case, the winger wouldn't be eligible to return until mid-November which aligns with coach Paul Maurice's comments about Gadjovich returning sometime in November. Gadjovich was in camp on a PTO before signing with the Panthers on Monday with what seems to be a known injury concern.