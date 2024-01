Gadjovich played for the first time since Dec. 8 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Gadjovich lost his place in the lineup while out with an illness. With Nick Cousins (concussion), Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) all going down in January, Gadjovich may get a chance to play more often. Even so, he's rarely seen much ice time while picking up one assist, 43 PIM, 11 shots on net and 12 hits through 10 appearances.