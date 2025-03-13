Gadjovich (personal) returned to practice Thursday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Gadjovich missed the last two games. He has three goals in 28 games this season. Gadjovich could see fourth-line action Thursday in Toronto, or he could be a healthy scratch yet again.
