Gadjovich (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Following a two-game absence, Gadjovich will replace William Lockwood in Monday's lineup. The 25-year-old Gadjovich has two goals, two assists, 90 PIM and 68 hits in 31 appearances this season.

