Gadjovich (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gadjovich missed Sunday's game against the Lightning due to an upper-body injury, and he'll remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set. Head coach Paul Maurice said ahead of Monday's game that Gadjovich still feels tight, but the 26-year-old will have several days to rest before the Panthers take on the Canadiens on Saturday.