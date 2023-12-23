Gadjovich (illness) won't play Saturday versus Vegas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gadjovich will miss his fifth consecutive contest. In nine appearances this season, he has chipped in one assist, 10 shots on goal and 10 hits. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
