Gadjovich (upper body) will be back in action versus Dallas on Wednesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Gadjovich has been limited to just seven appearances for the club this season in which he recorded one assist, eight shots and 41 PIM. Even with his injury concern behind him, Gadjovich is far from a lock to play every game and could periodically serve as a healthy scratch.
