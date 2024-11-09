Gadjovich (back) will play versus the Flyers on Saturday, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Gadjovich will return to a bottom-six role following an eight-game absence. He has one goal in six outings this season. With Gadjovic good to go, Mackie Samoskevich will be a healthy scratch versus Philadelphia.
