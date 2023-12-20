Gadjovich (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Blues on Thursday.
Gadjovich has been ruled out for his fourth straight game due to his lingering illness, which came after being a healthy scratch in the two contests prior. Even once cleared to play, Gadjovich could still find himself watching from the press box periodically as a healthy scratch, making him a low-end fantasy target.
