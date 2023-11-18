Gadjovich (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Friday against Anaheim, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Gadjovich was recalled from his conditioning assignment Friday and appears ready to make his Panthers debut. The 25-year-old tallied seven points in 35 games with the Sharks last season. He'll likely slot into a bottom-line role.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Brought back from assignment•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Heads to AHL for conditioning•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Out until November•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Signs with Florida•
-
Jonah Gadjovich: Hitting open market•
-
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Not close to returning•