Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Shifts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gadjovich (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Gadjovich has missed the last nine games and isn't expected to play until at least early February after undergoing surgery. His move to injured reserve opens a roster spot for a potential AHL call-up due to recent injuries to Eetu Luostarinen (lower body) and Cole Schwindt (undisclosed).
