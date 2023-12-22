Gadjovich (illness) will likely be back in action versus Vegas on Saturday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Gadjovich missed the last four games due to illness but was a healthy scratch for the two contests prior to that. As such, the 25-year-old winger is far from a lock to reclaim a spot in the lineup even once given the all-clear. If the Ontario native does play, William Lockwood or Ryan Lomberg could be dropped from the lineup in Gadjovich's stead.