Gadjovich (back) will not be in the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Gadjovich will sit out his eighth straight game since he was hurt Oct. 17 against Vancouver. Gadjovich scored Opening Night but did not pick up a point in the next five games before he was injured. Gadjovich could return as early as Saturday versus the Flyers.
