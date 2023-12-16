Gadjovich (illness) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Edmonton, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Gadjovich also missed Thursday's 4-0 loss to Vancouver due to the disease. He has an assist, 43 PIM and 10 hits in nine contests this season. Gadjovich will sometimes serve as a healthy scratch, so even once he's available, he might not immediately draw into the lineup.
