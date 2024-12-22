Gadjovich (upper body) won't play against Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Gadjovich has contributed one goal, 56 hits and 11 shots on net in 18 appearances this season. With Gadjovich and Jesper Boqvist (upper body) unavailable to play versus the Lightning, the Panthers called up Rasmus Asplund from AHL Charlotte on Sunday to be in the lineup.