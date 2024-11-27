Gadjovich (upper body) isn't expected to play Wednesday, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Gadjovich has a goal in 11 appearances in 2024-25. He missed Monday's 4-1 loss to Washington because of the injury. When healthy, Gadjovich might serve on the fourth line, but he's not guaranteed a spot in the lineup.
