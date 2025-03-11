Gadjovich (personal) will not be in the lineup Tuesday in Boston, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Gadjovich will be unavailable again Tuesday after missing Saturday's game against the Sabres for the same reason. The Ontario native's next chance to return to game action will be Thursday in Toronto.
