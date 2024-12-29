Gadjovich (upper body) won't play Monday versus the Rangers, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Gadjovich will miss his fourth straight game. He has one goal and 56 hits through 18 appearances this season. Gadjovich's next chance to return to the lineup will come Thursday versus Carolina.
