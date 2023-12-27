Gadjovich (illness) will remain out of the lineup versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Gadjovich last suited up for the Panthers on Dec. 8 against the Penguins, in part due to his illness. It's possible the 25-year-old winger is healthy enough to play and is just serving as a healthy scratch. Even once healthy, Gadjovich will likely find himself watching from the press box periodically.