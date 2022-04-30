Johansson made 27 saves in a 10-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Johansson had a game to forget Thursday. The Habs put four past him in the first, four more in the second and sewed things up with two more in the third. Sure, the Panthers sat a number of stars, but that's no explanation for a guy who struggled to stop much of anything. The big 26-year-old hasn't had much of a chance to get into the NHL net with the Panthers this season and will be come a UFA this summer. If he stays with Florida, Johansson will toil in the minors. If he signs elsewhere, he may do the same.