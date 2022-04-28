Johansson (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve for Thursday's tilt with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Sergei Bobrovsky (rest) unavailable Thursday, Johansson will serve as Spencer Knight's backup. The 26-year-old could start Friday's game in Montreal if Bobrovsky remains unavailable. He's sporting an .872 save percentage in 10 games with Florida and Colorado this season.