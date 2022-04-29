Johansson will start Friday's regular-season finale in Montreal.

With a significant chunk of the Panthers' roster resting in advance of the playoffs, Johansson will make his second appearance for the club. He was torched for five goals on just 27 shots against Columbus back on Feb. 24. He'll look for a better result against a Canadiens team that sits dead-last in the Eastern Conference with an average 2.48 goals for at home this season.