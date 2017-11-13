Ang picked up two goals and two assists in OHL Peterborough's 6-3 win over Kingston on Sunday.

With 12 goals and 30 points in 21 games this season, Ang is quickly establishing himself as one of the more underrated players in the OHL. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Ang is defensively responsible and can help on the penalty kill. He figures to get a long look from the Team Canada brass for next month's World Junior Championship.