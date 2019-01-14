Ang scored just his third goal of the season in AHL Springfield's 3-2 overtime win over Providence on Sunday.

Ang now has two goals in 34 games dating back to the middle of October. He has picked up a few assists here and there, but by and large the 2016 fourth-round selection is struggling to generate offense in his first professional season. Undersized (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) and lacking high-end skill, Ang would do well to carve out a career as a bottom-six depth piece for the Panthers.