Panthers' Jonathan Ang: Trying to find form in AHL
Ang scored just his third goal of the season in AHL Springfield's 3-2 overtime win over Providence on Sunday.
Ang now has two goals in 34 games dating back to the middle of October. He has picked up a few assists here and there, but by and large the 2016 fourth-round selection is struggling to generate offense in his first professional season. Undersized (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) and lacking high-end skill, Ang would do well to carve out a career as a bottom-six depth piece for the Panthers.
