Huberdeau finished with a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over the Stars on Friday.

Huberdeau was serving helpers right from the outset Friday, assisting on each of the first two goals before capping off his night with another assist on Sam Bennett's third period goal that brought the score to 7-1. The first-rounder has consistently been a big-time contributor in assists, ending each of the last four seasons with 40 or more helpers. Through 37 contests, the left-winger has 14 goals and 37 assists.