Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds to assist numbers
Huberdeau collected an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
The assist brings Huberdeau to 44 total on the season with an additional 17 goals through 62 games. The 25-year-old has been hot and cold this season but has nine points in his last six games.
