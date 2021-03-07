Huberdeau scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Predators on Saturday.

The star has two straight two-point games. Huberdeau sits tied for seventh in league scoring with 28 points, including 10 goals and 12 points on the power play. Huberdeau gets a load of time with the man advantage -- he saw 6:30 there of his 17:17 Saturday. That's where his helper came against the Preds. But as good as Huberdeau is, he's due for a bit of a regression. His 25.6 shooting percentage is more than double his career average. Watch for his goal scoring to slow a little, but we expect his overall production to remain high. Huberdeau is one of the best LW in the league.