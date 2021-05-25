Huberdeau registered two assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Huberdeau set up MacKenzie Weegar for the game-tying tally in the second period. In the third, Huberdeau added the secondary helper on Patric Hornqvist's power-play goal. Through five playoff games, Huberdeau has already amassed two goals and eight helpers. He's added 16 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating, and five of his points have come with the man advantage.