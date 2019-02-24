Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Another multi-point effort

Huberdeau scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

That's now three straight multi-point performances for Huberdeau, pushing him up to a point-a-game pace on the season with 17 goals and 60 points through 60 contests. After an inconsistent start to his career, the third overall pick in the 2011 draft finally seems to be reaching his potential.