Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists both goals

Huberdeau dished out two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Huberdeau's first assist helped open scoring by chipping a pass to Vincent Trocheck, who fired a wrister into the twine, and his second helper set up a Mike Hoffman wrap-around goal. Huberdeau now has two goals and five assists in seven games, and two of his points have come on the power play.

