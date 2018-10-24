Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists both goals
Huberdeau dished out two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Huberdeau's first assist helped open scoring by chipping a pass to Vincent Trocheck, who fired a wrister into the twine, and his second helper set up a Mike Hoffman wrap-around goal. Huberdeau now has two goals and five assists in seven games, and two of his points have come on the power play.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Fills stat sheet•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets first goal of season•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Seeking first goal of young season•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pointless so far in preseason•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Makes new career highs•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pots two goals Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.