Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists on insurance goal

Huberdeau collected an assist on the final goal of the game in a wild 7-5 victory over the Senators on Monday.

Huberdeau's early-season streak of scoring in every other game has returned as he has alternated scoring in his last five games. This assist puts the left winger at 16 points in 18 games, although he just lost his regular center, Vincent Trocheck, to a long-term leg injury. It is not clear yet who his new center will be, but Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann are the most likely candidates.