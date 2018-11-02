Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists on two for win
Huberdeau collected two assists during Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
With the game tied 2-2 late in the second, Huberdeau found Keith Yandle on the power play to put the Cats up one before forcing a breakaway and dropping a pass to Frank Vatrano to seal the game. Huberdeau has points in every other game to start the season, totaling ten points in eleven games.
