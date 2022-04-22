Huberdeau picked up two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
The points moved him back into a tie with Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead with 113 points. Huberdeau has 30 goals and a league-leading 83 assists, which are nine more than Artemi Panarin, his nearest playmaking competition. And his 30 goals tie his career-best set in 2018-19. Huberdeau is an elite fantasy option on one of the most powerful offensive teams in the NHL.
