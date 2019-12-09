Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Bags two apples in win
Huberdeau collected a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
First, Huberdeau assisted on Keith Yandle's power-play goal before producing his second assist of the game on Aleksander Barkov's 10th of the season. Both assists came in the opening 20 minutes. With 13 power-play assists to his name in 2019-20, Huberdeau is still looking for his first goal with the man advantage.
