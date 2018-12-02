Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Becoming famous streaker

Huberdeau recorded a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

It was Huberdeau's fifth-straight multi-point game and his 10th and 11th points in that span. Last season, the winger tickled the twine tent 27 times, but this year, he only has six goals in 25 games. Still, Huberdeau is a great fantasy play whether the kitties win or not. He's on pace to deliver his first-ever 90-point campaign. Use him well.