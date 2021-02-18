Huberdeau scored twice, including one power-play goal, and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Huberdeau struck with the man advantage midway through the second period to pull Florida to within 2-1, then he delivered the game-winner on a breakaway in overtime. He also made a highlight-reel play on Alex Wennberg's game-tying goal early in the third, connecting with a perfect spinning backhand pass across the goalmouth. Through 14 games, Huberdeau leads the Panthers in points (20), goals (seven), assists (13) and power-play points (nine). Thirteen of his points of come just since the start of February.