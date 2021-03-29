Huberdeau scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars. He also had four shots.

Huberdeau got the Panthers on the board 5:03 into the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with the first of four unanswered Florida goals. He made it a 3-1 game later in the frame with a power-play tally, and he also set up Owen Tippett's empty-netter late in the third. Huberdeau is tied for fifth in the NHL scoring race with his team-leading 40 points and has a pair of upcoming tilts against Detroit and its bottom-seven scoring defense.