Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Catches fire late

Huberdeau scored the team's lone goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

The 25-year-old was already having a career season when he went off after the All-Star break -- collecting 41 points in 33 games. He will carry a four-game point streak into the season finale on Saturday against the Devils.

