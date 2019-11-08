Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Chips in helper

Huberdeau picked up an assist on the power play in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

That makes it three-straight games with a point for Huberdeau, with six points total in that span. Once again, however, the Panthers squandered an early lead as the Cats' first line was on the ice for all four of the Capitals even-strength goals. Huberdeau himself ended the night a minus-3.