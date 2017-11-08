Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects helper in loss

Huberdeau picked up a power-play assist in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

It was the second straight game with an assist for Huberdeau, who's now up to 16 points in 14 games this season. At this rate, the 24-year-old is set to surpass his career high of 59 points by a decent margin. Locked in to his spot on a scoring line and the top power-play unit, Huberdeau should see consistent production all year long.