Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects two points against Leafs

Huberdeau scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

This was the first multi-point showing since Feb. 12 for the winger, and he collected just two assists through the six games in between. However, the slumps have been few and far between for Huberdeau this season, as he's now up to 19 goals, 38 assists and 16 power-play points for the campaign. Huberdeau is in line to cruise past his previous career-high marks in most offensive categories, and the best might still be ahead for the 24-year-old scorer.