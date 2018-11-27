Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Comes up clutch against Devils
Huberdeau scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Devils.
With the Panthers' net empty and down one goal, Huberdeau picked up a rebound and put is past Keith Kinkaid to tie the game 3-3 and send it to overtime. In the extra frame, Huberdeau showed superb stick-handling along the boards before dishing an impressive backdoor pass to Mike Hoffman, who sent home the game-winner. Huberdeau's hot right now with seven points in the last four games.
