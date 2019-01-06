Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues leading Panthers

Huberdeau scored a goal during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The tally lands him at 46 points in 40 games as he is one of only two Panther forwards to stay above the point-per-game mark alongside Aleksander Barkov. The pair makes a dynamic threat on the Cats' first line, but the team has struggled to make up any ground in the standings.

