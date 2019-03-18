Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues offensive outburst
Huberdeau picked up two assists in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Those two assists have given Huberdeau 13 points in his last six games, as the 25-year-old has steamrolled to a new career marker in points -- 78 in 72 games so far. The Panthers' first line has been on fire since March 7, giving the Cats a 4-2 record over that stretch.
