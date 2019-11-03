Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues strong play

Huberdeau scored twice and added an assist Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Detroit.

Huberdeau has nine goals in his past nine games. It was his 18th career two-goal game and second consecutive. Huberdeau has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists). His 92-point season in 2018-19 was clearly for real. He's an auto-activation, bar none.

