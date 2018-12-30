Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues to pad score sheets
Huberdeau scored a goal and added an assist in Florida's 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night. His goal stood as the winner.
He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in his last 10 games and 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in his last 17 games. Huberdeau continues to play out of his mind right now, so make sure he's padding your stat sheet.
