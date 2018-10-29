Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Dishes an assist
Huberdeau assisted on the Panthers' first goal during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Huberdeau has scored at least one point in every other game to start the season. He kept up this streak with an assist on Mike Matheson's goal with five minutes left in the third period. So far this season the 25-year-old has two goals and six assists in nine games.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Assists both goals•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Fills stat sheet•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets first goal of season•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Seeking first goal of young season•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Pointless so far in preseason•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Makes new career highs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.