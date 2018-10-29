Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Dishes an assist

Huberdeau assisted on the Panthers' first goal during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Huberdeau has scored at least one point in every other game to start the season. He kept up this streak with an assist on Mike Matheson's goal with five minutes left in the third period. So far this season the 25-year-old has two goals and six assists in nine games.

