Huberdeau picked up an assist on the power play in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings.

The assist came just three minutes into the game on Aleksander Barkov's second goal of the season. Huberdeau now has five points through five games, but three of them came in the Panthers' season opener on Jan 17. Now on the second line without his usual center in Barkov, Huberdeau is looking to create chemistry with two newcomers to the Cats in Alexander Wennberg and Patric Hornqvist. Huberdeau's biggest asset is his spot on the Panthers' first power-play unit, which over the past three seasons is fourth best in the league at 24.7%.